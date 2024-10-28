Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.88 °C, check weather forecast for October 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 29, 2024 26.05 °C Light rain October 30, 2024 27.21 °C Light rain October 31, 2024 27.44 °C Light rain November 1, 2024 27.65 °C Light rain November 2, 2024 27.62 °C Light rain November 3, 2024 24.01 °C Overcast clouds November 4, 2024 22.27 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.15 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.85 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.32 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 32.04 °C Few clouds Delhi 29.57 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 28, 2024, is 24.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.88 °C and 26.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.55 °C and 27.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 103.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

