Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.19 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 21, 2024 27.6 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 27.31 °C Overcast clouds September 23, 2024 27.26 °C Moderate rain September 24, 2024 23.76 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 24.86 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 24.12 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 23.48 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.77 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 32.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 33.59 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 26.38 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.81 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Few clouds Delhi 32.71 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on September 20, 2024, is 26.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.19 °C and 29.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.32 °C and 29.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.