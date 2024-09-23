Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.19 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 24, 2024 25.16 °C Moderate rain September 25, 2024 26.35 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 25.5 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 26.84 °C Light rain September 28, 2024 27.42 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 27.78 °C Moderate rain September 30, 2024 26.36 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.51 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.12 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.22 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.24 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.73 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.54 °C Broken clouds Delhi 34.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on September 23, 2024, is 26.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.19 °C and 27.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.02 °C and 26.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

