Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.2 °C, check weather forecast for September 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 1, 2024 29.27 °C Light rain October 2, 2024 28.66 °C Heavy intensity rain October 3, 2024 25.85 °C Heavy intensity rain October 4, 2024 23.84 °C Moderate rain October 5, 2024 25.12 °C Moderate rain October 6, 2024 21.1 °C Light rain October 7, 2024 24.72 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.8 °C Few clouds Kolkata 32.15 °C Light rain Chennai 29.86 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 27.64 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Light rain Delhi 32.45 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Bangalore today, on September 30, 2024, is 27.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.2 °C and 30.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.79 °C and 30.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 86.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

