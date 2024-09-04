Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.52 °C, check weather forecast for September 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 5, 2024 24.91 °C Overcast clouds September 6, 2024 25.82 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 25.03 °C Light rain September 8, 2024 25.98 °C Light rain September 9, 2024 25.29 °C Light rain September 10, 2024 25.04 °C Light rain September 11, 2024 26.15 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.29 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.85 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 30.57 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.67 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.69 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.42 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on September 4, 2024, is 23.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.52 °C and 27.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 5, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.19 °C and 25.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

