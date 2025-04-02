'BBMP should test drive first': Bengaluru’s new Ferrari showroom sparks online mockery over city's poor roads

The opening of Bengaluru’s first Ferrari showroom has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many residents questioning the practicality of owning a supercar in a city notorious for its pothole-ridden roads and endless traffic woes. The showroom is located near the ITC factory in Meenakunte Hosur village. Spread across two floors.(X/@Bangalorereal1)

The showroom is located near the ITC factory in Meenakunte Hosur village. Spread across two floors—7,500 sq ft on the ground floor and 2,500 sq ft on the first—the showroom aims to provide after-sales support to Ferrari owners in the region.

Check out the showroom here:

A widely shared post captured the sentiment, stating, "BBMP Commissioner should be allowed to test drive on BBMP roads." Another user sarcastically commented, "Buying a Ferrari in Bengaluru? Seriously? No one in India should buy one! But Bengaluru? LOL."

Others highlighted the grim reality of road conditions in the city, with one saying, "Even Fortuner SUVs struggle on these roads. Every house in Bengaluru has its own speed breaker because BBMP officials never check road conditions."

Another user suggested that Ferrari deliveries should be carried out "on a tow truck to another state where the car can actually be driven."

Despite the criticism, Ferrari’s Indian dealer, Select Cars Private Limited, has gone ahead with its expansion. The Italian luxury carmaker has leased a 10,000 sq ft retail space in North Bengaluru, near Kempegowda International Airport, at a monthly rent of ₹8 lakh.

The facility will cater to South Indian Ferrari owners, with sources estimating that Bengaluru has around 20-30 Ferrari owners, 85-90 per cent of whom are first-time buyers.

While Ferrari fans are excited, the larger debate on Bengaluru’s infrastructure woes remains unresolved. As one user summed it up, “Where will the cars be driven?”

