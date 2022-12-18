Belagavi: Heavy police deployment ahead of assembly’s winter session

Amid the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra, the 10-day winter session of the state legislative assembly will commence in Belagavi on Monday.

It is expected to be a high-voltage session between the ruling party and the Opposition as it could be the last session of the 15th elected body before the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

A heavy police force has been deployed for the smooth conduct of the session, and the administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the IPC to prevent more than five people in one km radius of the border of the Suvarna Soudha till January 11, next year. The session may also choose a new chairman for the vacant post of the legislative council.

Both oppositions, Congress and the JD(S), are expected to utilise both the floor of the houses as a rehearsal for the next general election campaign. The Opposition parties may bring up issues like the alleged corruption, 40% commission allegations, SC/ST reservation, Panchamsali reservation, border dispute, right-wing atrocities in coastal areas, law and order problem, indulging rowdies into BJP, delay in undertaking major and medium water projects, unemployment, PSI examination scam etc., in the session, according to people close to developments.

Six bills, including two pending from the last session in Bengaluru, will be tabled and passed in the session. A few more are also expected to be added, the above-cited people said.

The council will start at 10.30 am while the assembly will begin at 11 am every day.The first day’s session is expected to be adjourned after condolences to the departed members for a few hours or else to the next day, depending on the quorum of the houses.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Dr MB Boralingaiah told media persons that more than 450 CCTV cameras were installed inside the Suvarna Soudha and at the protest site, 2km from the Soudha. As many as 62 protest rallies, meetings etc., have been scheduled at the protest zone, where big and medium size tents have been established with separate toilets for men and women, along with drinking water tankers.

The commissioner further said Six SPs, 11 additional SPs, 43 DySPs, 95 inspectors, 241 sub-inspectors, 298 assistant sub-inspectors and 2,829 head constables and constables along with 800 KSRP personnel, 170 CAR, 80 QRT, 35 Garuda team, 130 ASC, 100 wireless staff and 109 home guard will work during the session.

He added that 26 check posts in Belagavi city and taluk have been established where anyone who enters would be scanned.

To avoid police staff from travelling between their different posts and Soúdha, seven ‘temporary townships’ have been established on the campus. About 500 personnel can be accommodated in each tent, the commissioner said.

Record nine-time legislative council member Basavaraj Horatti, who was also the former chairman, is expected to be re-elected for the post of council chairman. The election is scheduled on December 21.

Horatti had left JD(S) and joined BJP, contested and won the election for which he had to vacate the post. The BJP had assured Horatti of the post before joining the party.

On Saturday, Horatti told media persons that state BJP general secretary N Ravikumar contacted him and informed him that he had been selected as the party’s candidate for the council chairman’s election.

“BJP leader Ravikumar contacted me over the phone and said I have been finalised as the party’s candidate for the Council chairman’s post. I thank them,” Horatti said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, at his constituency Haveri on Saturday, told media persons that the Belagavi session will be used to discuss the issues of the northern and eastern parts of the state. Four days each in both the houses will be kept for this discussion where the representatives of this part would be given more time in debate, Bommai said.

The weaving profession is one of the major businesses in north Karnataka for which the government recently announced a special package.

ANY REACTIONS FROM OPPN?