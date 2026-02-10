Belthangady ‘kidnap attempt’ claim turns out to be staged drama by student, police reveal

Bengaluru: A sensational alleged kidnapping attempt involving a teenage student in Belthangady has taken a dramatic turn after police investigation revealed that the entire incident was staged by the girl herself. After creating panic with her claims, the girl staged the incident to manipulate her family into sending her to a different college. (PTI/ Representative)

The 16-year-old first PU student had earlier claimed that she was targeted by unknown miscreants while travelling to college on her scooter. She had alleged that three masked men arrived in a car, threatened her with a knife and tried to forcibly abduct her. The girl also told police that she suffered injuries to her hand during the struggle.

The complaint had created widespread panic among local residents and parents in the region. Senior police officials rushed to the spot and launched an intensive investigation into the matter. Local MLA Harish Poonja also visited the girl and assured all support to the family.

However, as the investigation progressed, police began to notice inconsistencies in her statements. Detailed questioning and verification of facts finally exposed that the alleged kidnapping attempt was nothing but a well-planned drama.

According to police sources, the student staged the entire episode hoping that her family would admit her to a college in Mangaluru if she created a serious situation. To make her story appear genuine, she allegedly cut her own hand using a blade and fabricated the kidnapping narrative.

It has also come to light that she burnt the books in her bag at home and later threw the bag on the roadside to support her version of events. She stopped her scooter midway and inflicted injuries on herself before claiming that strangers had attacked her.

Initially, the girl’s story appeared believable because a passer-by named Abbusali, who noticed her acting as if she had fallen from the scooter, also informed others about the incident. His account inadvertently strengthened her claims, and even family members believed that she had genuinely faced an abduction attempt.

The case registered at Belthangady police station saw an entire day of hectic investigation before the truth finally emerged. During sustained interrogation, the student reportedly broke down and admitted that she had invented the story.

Following the revelation, police closed the case, bringing relief to anxious residents who had been worried about safety in the area. The incident has also prompted authorities to caution students and parents about the serious consequences of spreading false information.

Police officials said appropriate counselling would be arranged for the student and her family to prevent such incidents in the future.