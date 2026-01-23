MUMBAI: A 55-year-old man from Saki Naka was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap the five-year-old son of a police sub-inspector from the Worli police camp on Wednesday evening. The incident came to light after the child’s mother was alerted by a seven-year-old girl who managed to escape from the accused and raise an alarm. Man arrested for trying to kidnap policeman’s 5-year-old son

According to the police, the complainant, Komal Sachin Taware, 33, and her husband, who is posted at the Colaba Police Station as the sub-inspector, live in the Worli police camp along with their two sons, aged nine and five. On Wednesday evening, the younger boy was playing near their building with his seven-year-old friend. The two children later went to a nearby shop to buy chocolates.

“While returning, they were allegedly stopped by the accused, Lakhman Choudhary, who attempted to take the five-year-old boy towards the Worli sea face. The seven-year-old girl managed to escape and ran to inform the boy’s mother that an unknown man was taking him away,” said a police officer.

The woman rushed to the spot and, with the help of residents, apprehended the accused and rescued her son. She then informed her husband, after which the couple approached the Worli Police Station. Based on their complaint, the police registered a case against Chaudhary under Sections 137 (kidnapping) and 62 (punishment for attempting to commit offences) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police’s preliminary investigation reveals that Choudhary had recently returned from Gujarat. He is being questioned to ascertain his motive, the officer said.