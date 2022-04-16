Bengaluru: 11-year-old girl dies after getting entangled in swing wire
- In an eye-opening case, a 11-year-old girl, identified as Bhavana has tragically died from getting entangled in the wire of her play swing in Bengaluru on Monday.
She was reportedly playing on the swing, which was in the first floor of their duplex house. The deceased's parents, who were on the ground floor, told The New Indian Express that they went to check on their daughter after hearing no sound from upstairs for a while, and found that she was entangled in the swing wires.
They reportedly freed her immediately and rushed her to the government hospital in Magadi, but the child was declared brought dead by doctors. The doctors registered a medico-legal case and informed the police, who the hospital and recorded Bhavana's father's statements about the tragic incident.
Bhavana Dikshit was the daughter of a priest, called K S Ravi Kumar Dikshith, who is 45 years old.
According to reports, Kudur police, after investigations, have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC. The family reportedly lived in Kenchanahalli on Magadi Road. Reports also said that the police is awaiting the post-mortem report to assess the exact time and cause of the unexpected death. As per her father’s statement, Bhavana died getting entangled herself in the plastic wire of the swing.
In an eerily similar case, another 11-year-old girl had died in March last year of the same cause, due to asphyxiation after she got entangled in the rope of a swing she was playing in, at Yenekal, in Kadaba taluk.
A boy, also aged 11 years old, from Madikeri district, also died of asphyxiation in 2018, after he got entangled in the rope of a swing he was playing on. The boy was alone at home at the time of the incident, and his death was discovered only after his mother returned from work late in the evening.
These cases are alarming and eye-popping, especially for parents of young children. Several experts have said in the past that children should not be left to play on swings that have plastic wires or ropes unsupervised. Swings that have separate metal hangers are safer for use by children.
