Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru: 11-year-old girl dies after getting entangled in swing wire
bengaluru news

Bengaluru: 11-year-old girl dies after getting entangled in swing wire

  • In an eye-opening case, a 11-year-old girl, identified as Bhavana has tragically died from getting entangled in the wire of her play swing in Bengaluru on Monday.
A 11-year-old girl has tragically died from getting entangled in the wire of her play swing.
A 11-year-old girl has tragically died from getting entangled in the wire of her play swing.
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 11:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByYamini C S

In an eye-opening case, a 11-year-old girl, identified as Bhavana has tragically died from getting entangled in the wire of her play swing in Bengaluru on Monday.

She was reportedly playing on the swing, which was in the first floor of their duplex house. The deceased's parents, who were on the ground floor, told The New Indian Express that they went to check on their daughter after hearing no sound from upstairs for a while, and found that she was entangled in the swing wires.

They reportedly freed her immediately and rushed her to the government hospital in Magadi, but the child was declared brought dead by doctors. The doctors registered a medico-legal case and informed the police, who the hospital and recorded Bhavana's father's statements about the tragic incident. 

Bhavana Dikshit was the daughter of a priest, called K S Ravi Kumar Dikshith, who is 45 years old.

According to reports, Kudur police, after investigations, have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC. The family reportedly lived in Kenchanahalli on Magadi Road. Reports also said that the police is awaiting the post-mortem report to assess the exact time and cause of the unexpected death. As per her father’s statement, Bhavana died getting entangled herself in the plastic wire of the swing.

In an eerily similar case, another 11-year-old girl had died in March last year of the same cause, due to asphyxiation after she got entangled in the rope of a swing she was playing in, at Yenekal, in Kadaba taluk.

A boy, also aged 11 years old, from Madikeri district, also died of asphyxiation in 2018, after he got entangled in the rope of a swing he was playing on. The boy was alone at home at the time of the incident, and his death was discovered only after his mother returned from work late in the evening.

These cases are alarming and eye-popping, especially for parents of young children. Several experts have said in the past that children should not be left to play on swings that have plastic wires or ropes unsupervised. Swings that have separate metal hangers are safer for use by children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangalore children death + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Former Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI Photo/ ANI Pics Service)

    Karnataka contractor death case: CM Bommai accepts Eshwarappa's resignation

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday accepted resignation of his cabinet colleague KS Eshwarappa following a controversy over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil who had accused the minister of corruption. "I have accepted Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation. I will send it to the Governor," Chief Minister Bommai told reporters here. Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday tendered his resignation from Ministership to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

  • Restoration work of the derailed Dadar-Puducherry Express is underway near Matunga Station in Mumbai.

    Mumbai derailment: Several trains cancelled, rescheduled; traffic diverted

    Fast line traffic will be diverted to the slow corridor between Byculla and Matunga while the railway carries out the restoration work of the three derailed coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express, the Central Railway said. On Friday, the three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express derailed near Matunga station in Mumbai after a minor collision with Mumbai CSMT Gadag Express.

  • Of the 42 funeral centres under the SDMC, 20 are already run by self-help groups.

    SDMC at pains to find operators for 16 crematoria in rural areas

    Despite several attempts to find NGOs to manage and run its funeral centres, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has found few takers to run cremation grounds located in remote rural areas. A second public health official, who was part of the selection committee, said most of the unallocated funeral centres are located near rural belts.

  • Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said the incident happened on Thursday afternoo (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Woman murders her 3-month-old daughter after fight with husband

    After a quarrel with her husband, a 26-year-old woman allegedly strangled her three-month-old daughter, using a thread tied around the infant's neck, at their residence in north-west Delhi's Haiderpur area, police said on Friday. Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon and added that the accused, Anjali Devi, was arrested from their rented house on the fourth floor of a building in Haiderpur on the same day.

  • A man performs yoga on a hazy morning at Sanjay Lake in New Delhi.

    NDMC to develop synthetic tracks in Lodhi Garden, Sanjay Jheel parks

    In a bid to improve the jogging and running experience in its major parks, the New Delhi Municipal Council has decided to develop synthetic tracks at Lodhi Garden and near Sanjay Jheel-Laxmi Bai Nagar park, and another short track at Nehru Park. The council will also develop a four-lane exclusive running track of 160m length at Nehru Park, nDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay added.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out