Bengaluru: 7 get life sentence for 21-year-old Bangladeshi woman's gang-rape
- Of the 11 people convicted in the gangrape case of a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman, seven were given life imprisonment by a city court on Friday.
A Bengaluru court on Friday found 11 people guilty of gang-raping a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman in the city on May 27 last year. The accused included three women and were all given punishments ranging from nine months to life term imprisonment.
The incident had occurred in Ramamurthynagar and made rounds on social media after videos of torture and rape were shared widely. All the accused are reportedly illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
Seven of the accused in the case were reportedly given life imprisonment, while one woman was slapped with a 20-year jail term and one man was given a five-year imprisonment. The other two women accused in the case were asked to serve in jail for nine months.
The victim, who was in Bengaluru at the time, was allegedly caught hold of by a gang of human traffickers who lured her into sex work on the pretext of giving her a job. In a video that outraged people, four men and one woman were seen assaulting the woman.
The case was being handled by the Whitefield Police who tracked down six of the accused. The other five accused were arrested later by the Ramamurthynagar Police.
The accused were reportedly running a human trafficking ring, trapping several young girls from Bangladesh into the flesh trade by offering them employment opportunities. Police sources told the media that the victim was raped after she had an argument with her traffickers.
Reports indicate that 12 people were originally arrested in the case, however, one of them turned an approver for the investigators. Therefore, 11 people were convicted in the case. As the case involved another country, reports said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also supervised.
-
1 arrested for killing buffaloes in Bhiwandi
The Nizampura police in Bhiwandi arrested a 32-year-old man on Friday for allegedly killing seven buffaloes and injuring 15 others by slitting their throats and cutting the veins on their legs in Bandar Mohalla area of Khadipar in Bhiwandi. The accused has been identified as a resident of Bhiwandi, Fazeel Husain Rafique Ahmad Qureshi. The incident occurred at Gaize Khan Tabela in Khadipar, Bhiwandi, on Sunday last. The employee alerted the owner, Arham Momin.
-
Boy killed by car at Dombivli playground was to celebrate his birthday that evening
The 14-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car at Savlaram Krida Sankul in Dombivli on Friday evening, was meeting Prashant's' friends as it was his birthday on the ill-fated day. The deceased, Prashant Mishra, was hit by a 25-year-old, Jayant Nerlekar, who drove the car over Prashant's face and neck. Prashant's father, Dilip Mishra, 39, is still in shock and seeking justice for his son.
-
Agra bride-groom fire gunshots in unusual wedding custom, face police probe
In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a new bride visiting her in-laws' house for the first time after the marriage, was seen firing a gun in the air under apparent instruction from a man believed to be the groom; he took out a pistol and put in her hand before they entered the house. A video of the incident went viral on social media and drew the attention of the police.
-
Karnataka reserves 33% quota for women in outsourced govt jobs
In a significant move, the Karnataka government has reserved 33 per cent for outsourced women employees in all the departments. Chief Secretary P Ravikumar issued a circular in this regard on Friday. At present, out of 7.2 lakh sanctioned posts in Karnataka with 4.6 lakh employees, there are 1.5 lakh outsourced staff. So now, at 50,000 posts will be reserved for women employees.
-
CM Bommai consults BJP leadership on RS, Legislative Council polls
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who paid a sudden visit to Delhi sparking off speculation in political circles, on Saturday said there was no discussion with the BJP's central leadership on Cabinet rejig or expansion. The consultations during his visit revolved around the upcoming polls for Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council. On Union Home Minister Amit Shah direction, Bommai met the BJP national general secretary and party's Karnataka in charge Arun Singh and had a detailed discussion with him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics