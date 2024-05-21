 Bengaluru airport reverses controversial fee structure for vehicles entering premises after public backlash: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru airport reverses controversial fee structure for vehicles entering premises after public backlash: Report

ByYamini C S
May 21, 2024 01:30 PM IST

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru retracted its decision on proposed fee restructuring for vehicles accessing the premises.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport recently caused a stir with its proposed fee restructuring, requiring private and commercial vehicles to shell out cash for accessing airport premises. However, in a swift turn of events, the airport authorities have retracted this decision, the India Today reported.

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (HT Archive)
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (HT Archive)

This backtrack occurred mere hours after the initial announcement that travel to and from the airport would incur additional expenses starting from Monday.

Under the now-revoked mandate, commercial vehicles, including those affiliated with ride-hailing giants like Ola and Uber, were to be charged 150 for a seven-minute window of access. If these vehicles exceeded this timeframe, the fee would have surged to 300, the publication said.

The intended implementation of this new fee structure was slated for both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the airport, affecting a wide range of travellers and transport operators.

The decision to rescind the fee restructuring may have been prompted by various factors, including public outcry, logistical challenges, or perhaps a reassessment of the economic implications involved, the report added.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru airport reverses controversial fee structure for vehicles entering premises after public backlash: Report

