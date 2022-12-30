Bengaluru among top 3 cities for most deaths due to road accidents: Data

Karnataka capital Bengaluru was among the cities with the highest number of deaths caused due to road accidents in 2021, data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said. Delhi came first in the list, recording 1,239 deaths, with Chennai and Bengaluru in second and third position, recording 998 and 654 deaths, respectively.

Other cities after Bengaluru in the top 10 positions were Jaipur, Kanpur, Agra, Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Indore, Raipur and Jabalpur. The report, titled 'Road accidents in India -- 2021', stated that these top 10 cities made up for 43.13 per cent of deaths due to road accidents in the total 50 cities surveyed.

Srinagar, Amritsar and Jamshedpur were the cities with the least road accident deaths in 2021, taking the bottom three spots.

Bengaluru city has seen several deaths this past year due to potholes and bad road conditions. The Karnataka high court in mid-December even ordered the state government to register First Information Reports (FIR) on complaints related to accidents caused by potholes.

Potholes have come to be known as death traps in Bengaluru. In the latest incident, a 55-year-old biker lost his life when he slipped while trying to avoid a pothole and a tractor ran over him. At least nine people in Bengaluru have lost their lives in similar incidents since October 2021.

(With PTI inputs)