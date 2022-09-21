Bengaluru bicycle lanes dug up, residents demand answers

Photographs of cycle lanes in Bengaluru damaged by civic body works are being widely shared online and residents have criticised the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to repair them after digging them up for infrastructure activities.

The Twitter handle of the city's 'Bicycle Mayor' shared photos with the captions 'Thank you for digging up the cycle track and not bothering to fix it' and 'thank you for colluding to remove all safety for cyclists on ORR'; the last tagged the BBMP and warned 'you will pay dearly for this soon'.

Other Twitter users were just as sharp in their critiques of the BBMP.

One user wrote, "This is unbelievable @BLRSmartCity @BBMPCOMM! We have just some beautiful footpaths and cycle tracks left in this city. Please do the bare minimum and maintain them..."

This is the story of bangalore...digging and forgetting and blaming other department..no accountability — Tarun (@tarunosrm) September 20, 2022

Apart from damaged cycle lanes, the row over potholes on city streets continues to irk residents, some of whom were inventive enough to mark them on Google Maps.

One such - Abizer’s Pothole - also has hilarious reviews.

