Video: Injured workers at Bengaluru building collapse cry for relatives who were trapped under debris

As the rescue operations are going on Bengaluru’s building collapse, the injured daily wage workers are worried about their relatives and friends who got trapped under the debris. Videos of laborers expressing their grief and concern about those who got stuck under the debris went viral on social media. An under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya amidst the ongoing heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)

Speaking to news agency PTI, a labourer said, “We are from Begusarai in Bihar and my uncle got stuck inside. I jumped off from the building and saved myself but there are no whereabouts of my uncle. Some of friends were rescued and one person was dead. Some were shifted to hospital.”

In another viral video, a bleeding man was crying for a help and searching for his relatives who was trapped inside the collapsed building.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with dog squads, have been deployed at the site as the search continues for the people trapped under the debris. Rescue teams, including personnel from the Hennur Police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and fire and emergency services, have also been rushed to the site.

The death toll at Bengaluru’s building collapse has increased to five on Wednesday morning. Both NDRF and SDRF teams are conducting rescue operations from Tuesday evening as at least 17 people are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar visited the accident site on Tuesday evening and said that action would be taken against all illegal constructions in Bengaluru. He said, “I was told this is an illegal construction without proper permissions. Strict action will be taken against the builder, contractor and everyone involved. I ordered the officials to identify such constructions across the city and stop them immediately.”