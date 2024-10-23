Bengaluru building collapse: Death toll increases to 5, DK Shivakumar directs officials to identify illegal structures

The death toll at Bengaluru’s building collapse has reportedly increased to five on Wednesday morning. Both NDRF and SDRF teams are conducting rescue operations from Tuesday evening as at least 17 people are feared to be trapped under the debris. An under-construction building collapsed at Hennur amidst the ongoing heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)

According to reports, more than 10 people were rescued from the collapsed building, and five of them were admitted to hospital as they were severely injured. The rescue teams have been working for the last 16 hours to clear the debris and identify those who got stuck inside.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar visited the accident site on Tuesday evening and said that action would be taken against all illegal constructions in Bengaluru. He said, “I was told this is an illegal construction without proper permissions. Strict action will be taken against the builder, contractor and everyone involved. I ordered the officials to identify such constructions across the city and stop them immediately.”

At around 4 pm on Tuesday, the seven-storey building collapsed in Bengaluru’s Hennur area. Initially, one person was declared dead and his body was recovered from the debris. The police identified the deceased as 26-year-old Armaan, who came to Bengaluru from Bihar. All the people who were trapped inside the building are construction laborers who were living under the building.

The massive rain across the city is also believed to be one of the reasons for the building to collapse like a pack of cards. Bengaluru recorded 186.2 mm of rain, which is said to be the highest single-day rain in the last 25 years. The north side of the city faced huge burnt after roads were waterlogged and traffic came to a standstill. Many apartments in Yelahanka were underwater after rain had created havoc in the city.