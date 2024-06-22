 Bengaluru businessman kidnaps 10-yr-old, demands ₹10-lakh ransom, arrested: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
Bengaluru businessman kidnaps 10-yr-old, demands 10-lakh ransom, arrested: Report

ByYamini C S
Jun 22, 2024 05:00 PM IST

Jasimuddin Sheikh has been arrested for abducting a neighbourhood boy, citing financial difficulties; police swiftly traced him through phone and CCTV footage.

A 23-year-old aspiring businessman has been apprehended by Electronics City police for allegedly kidnapping a 10-year-old boy and demanding a ransom of 10 lakh from his parents, the Deccan Herald reported.

The accused enticed the 10-year-old with a cake and took him to his residence, where he brandished a knife and instructed the boy to remain quiet until his parents paid the ransom, the report said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused enticed the 10-year-old with a cake and took him to his residence, where he brandished a knife and instructed the boy to remain quiet until his parents paid the ransom, the report said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Identified as Jasimuddin Sheikh, originally from Jharkhand and residing in Pragathi Nagar near Electronics City, Sheikh moved to Bengaluru nine months ago with aspirations to establish a cloud kitchen after completing his hotel management degree back home. However, his venture failed to thrive, leading to financial woes, the report stated. Despite this setback, Sheikh reportedly maintained a lavish lifestyle and accrued significant debts.

In a desperate attempt to settle his financial obligations, Sheikh hatched a plan to abduct a neighbourhood child. According to police, on June 17, around 6 pm, Sheikh enticed the 10-year-old with a cake and took him to his residence, where he brandished a knife and instructed the boy to remain quiet until his parents paid the ransom.

Following the abduction, Sheikh contacted the boy's parents later that evening and demanded the substantial ransom, prompting them to notify the police immediately.

Initially facing challenges in identifying the perpetrator, investigators utilized CCTV footage and traced the phone number used to contact the boy's parents, ultimately narrowing down the suspect's location.

“The suspect booked multiple auto-rickshaws and kept moving around to avoid being traced. CCTV footage from the vicinity provided a lead,” an official told the publication, highlighting the swift arrest made within 12 hours of the complaint being lodged.

The police revealed that the boy recognized Sheikh from previous encounters in the neighbourhood, which may have contributed to his initial compliance with the suspect's directives.

Sheikh now faces charges related to kidnapping and extortion.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru businessman kidnaps 10-yr-old, demands 10-lakh ransom, arrested: Report
