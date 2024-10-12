Bengaluru civic body to celebrate festival of dogs on October 17. Here's why

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is gearing up to celebrate the Kukur Tihar festival, also known as the Festival of Dogs, on October 17 in Bengaluru. This event aims to recognise the valuable contributions of dogs to the ecosystem.(Pexels)

This event aims to recognise the valuable contributions of dogs to the ecosystem while raising awareness about their positive roles in society, Times of India reported.

Kukur Tihar is a traditional festival from Nepal that is dedicated to honoring and worshipping dogs.

According to the report, BBMP’s Animal Husbandry Department will introduce a range of initiatives under the campaign #BITEFREELOCALITY. These programs aim to cultivate "coexistence champions" who will promote a compassionate environment for animals.

The initiatives will not only address animal birth control and vaccinations but also stress the significance of understanding animal behavior and recognising dogs as an integral part of nature, the report added.

“While dogs are often viewed with fear due to concerns over bites and attacks, the festival will spotlight their loyalty, obedience, protectiveness, and companionship. The initiative seeks to change the narrative by celebrating the positive roles dogs play in society, encouraging residents to share their heartwarming stories and experiences with street dogs,” Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Special Commissioner for Welfare at BBMP told TOI.

Feeding community dogs

On the same day, BBMP, in a unique initiative will enlist pourakarmikas from four wards to assist in feeding community dogs. By coordinating with local restaurants, these workers will ensure that leftover food is distributed to street dogs. The plan aims to expand this effort, connecting more restaurants with caretakers to guarantee consistent feeding.

Recently, the BBMP launched an experimental project aimed at improving the tracking and management of street dogs in the city’s Mattikere and Malleswaram areas. The pilot program involves implanting microchips in stray dogs, marking a shift toward using technology to address the challenges in managing the dog population in the Karnataka capital.

