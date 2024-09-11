A couple in Bengaluru accidentally immersed a Ganesh idol in a mobile tank, which was decorated with an expensive gold chain. They forgot to remove the ornament, which is reportedly worth ₹4 lakh. The gold chain was found after a 10-hour intense search. Bengaluru couple mistakenly immerses Ganesh idol with ₹ 4 lakh gold chain, recovered: Report (Pic for representation)

According to a report in The Times of India, Ramaiah and Umadevi who work as teachers at Bengaluru’s Govindarajanagar placed a Ganesh idol at their house as part of the festival. During the pooja, they decorated the idol with a 60 grams gold chain and later handed it over to a mobile tank. While returning, the couple realized that they did not remove the chain and mistakenly immersed the idol.

They rushed back to the mobile tank and informed the authorities about the gold chain. Speaking to the publication, Umadevi told, “The boys who were at the tank said that they observed a chain while immersing but they thought it was a duplicate one. They started searching for it but they could not find it as there was too much clay which was dissolved from idols.”

However, the couple reportedly informed the Magadi police station and even alerted the local MLA about the incident. The search operations began again and it continued for 10 hours as the mobile tank contractor deployed his boys to find the chain. They also pumped 10,000 liters of water from the tank to spot the gold chain.

The chain was found after at least ten people searched the tank for it. The contractor said, “More than 300 idols were immersed in the mobile tank, so a huge amount of mud was piled up inside the tank. However, in the morning, my staff found the chain, and we informed the couple. They later collected it from us.”