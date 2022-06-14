Amid Covid surge, Bengaluru has most of Karnataka's active cases. Details here

Karnataka logged 415 new cases on Monday, out of which 400 were reported from state capital Bengaluru alone, government data showed. No deaths were logged and the state's positivity rate was at 2.56 per cent, up from Sunday's 2.15 per cent. Active cases in Karnataka now stand at 3,688, of which 3,542 are from Bengaluru. There have been 378 recoveries in the state, out of which 354 people recovered in Bengaluru on Monday.

However, the cases in the state capital have been on the decline for the third consecutive day, as the city saw 545 cases on Saturday, 429 cases on Sunday and 400 on Monday. The city has not reported any deaths due to Covid since June 5. However, there were fewer tests conducted in the city, despite which the positivity rate continued to rise. Officials conducted 13,045 tests in total on Monday, down from 16,845 tests conducted the day before. Bengaluru positivity rate was however at 2.69 per cent, up from Sunday's 2.61 per cent.

Around 6,773 people were administered vaccinations on Monday in the city, the daily COVID update from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner IAS officer Tushar Giri Nath, revealed. There were 21 active clusters of COVID-19 in Bengaluru as of June 13.

Data shared by the civic body also highlighted that there are 143 wards in Bengaluru with less than 10 cases and the recovery rate of the city is 98.86 per cent. Cases in Bengaluru saw a spike after fresh infections went from 358 on June 8 to 458 on June 9 and breached the 500 mark to see 545 new cases on June 11.

The clusters in Bengaluru have however tripled in less than a week, going from seven on June 8 to 21 on Monday, i.e. June 13.

Amid fresh Covid surge, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday said it is 'important to be alert' and follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

"Covid is not over yet. With rising COVID cases in some states, it is important to be alert and not forget COVID-appropriate behaviour (CAB)," he said in a virtual meeting with Health Ministers and senior officials of states and union territories.