Bengaluru crime: Four arrested for allegedly peddling drugs in DJ Halli

Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested four accused for allegedly peddling drugs worth Rs. 2.7 crore in the city. All the accused were caught in DJ Halli police limits of Bengaluru and police seized the recovered narcotic substance.

A post in the official Twitter handle of Bengaluru police read, “Arrested 4 people, seized Charas worth Rs. 2.1 crore and MDMA worth Rs. 60 lakhs by DJ Halli police. If you’re wondering why your dealer isn’t responding to your calls, now you know.”

If you?re wondering why your dealer isn?t responding to your calls? now you know 🤷???#JustBCPThings pic.twitter.com/9BrPozrewY — ???????? ??? ??????? BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) December 21, 2022

Earlier this month, A total of 27 people were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru for allegedly running a drug racket through various messaging platforms. The 27 people include both peddlers and even users of the banned narcotics substances.

The majority of the arrested are students and techies in Bengaluru between the age groups of 20-25. Few artists and an Iranian national were also in the list of arrested by NCB in this operation.

The operation was headed by NCB Bengaluru unit’s P Aravindan after the unit observed imported narcotic substances in various rides in the city. The operation had begun in October and it revealed that many users turned into peddlers after seeing the demand and money in the illegal trade

