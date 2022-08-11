Bengaluru crime watch: Three more bike thieves held

Police in Karnataka have succeeded in catching three more bike thieves who were involved in two separate cases.

Bike theft: Chickpete traffic police, Bengaluru. August 10

A two-wheeler thief was caught by traffic police after he was stopped for not wearing a helmet. Documents produced by him said the vehicle was registered in Tamil Nadu, but the two-wheeler he was driving had a Karnataka number plate.

This revealed the man was driving a stolen vehicle with a fake number plate. Police then registered a case against him at the Chamarajapet police station, Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) in the west division of Bengaluru city, said.

“During enforcement drive by @chickpetetrfps a person stopped for riding without helmet. While verifying document we found TN 25 AH 9887 document but the number plate on vehicle was KA 05 HA 7886. It's a stolen vehicle from Tamil Nadu. Case registered for fake at Chamarajapet PS,” he tweeted.

During enforcement drive by @chickpetetrfps a person stopped for riding without helmet. While verifying document we found TN 25 AH 9887 document but the number plate on vehicle was KA 05 HA 7886. It's a stolen vehicle from Tamilnadu. Case registered for fake at Chamarajapet PS pic.twitter.com/6hXZ00Wyxn — Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, IPS (@DCPTrWestBCP) August 10, 2022

Bike theft: Belagavi. August 10

Meanwhile, in Belagavi, Kudachi police have arrested two persons for stealing bikes in various police stations limits. As many as 26 bikes have been recovered and seized.

“In motorcycle theft cases, the police arrested two accused and recovered 26 motorcycles stolen from them at different stations. The work of the officers & staff who participated in the search operation is commendable,” Belagavi's Superintendent of Police tweeted.

(This story will be updated with more crime stories over the day)