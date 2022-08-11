Bengaluru crime watch: Three more bike thieves held
- Three more persons have been arrested in Bengaluru and elsewhere for stealing bikes on Wednesday.
Police in Karnataka have succeeded in catching three more bike thieves who were involved in two separate cases.
Bike theft: Chickpete traffic police, Bengaluru. August 10
A two-wheeler thief was caught by traffic police after he was stopped for not wearing a helmet. Documents produced by him said the vehicle was registered in Tamil Nadu, but the two-wheeler he was driving had a Karnataka number plate.
This revealed the man was driving a stolen vehicle with a fake number plate. Police then registered a case against him at the Chamarajapet police station, Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) in the west division of Bengaluru city, said.
“During enforcement drive by @chickpetetrfps a person stopped for riding without helmet. While verifying document we found TN 25 AH 9887 document but the number plate on vehicle was KA 05 HA 7886. It's a stolen vehicle from Tamil Nadu. Case registered for fake at Chamarajapet PS,” he tweeted.
Bike theft: Belagavi. August 10
Meanwhile, in Belagavi, Kudachi police have arrested two persons for stealing bikes in various police stations limits. As many as 26 bikes have been recovered and seized.
“In motorcycle theft cases, the police arrested two accused and recovered 26 motorcycles stolen from them at different stations. The work of the officers & staff who participated in the search operation is commendable,” Belagavi's Superintendent of Police tweeted.
(This story will be updated with more crime stories over the day)
-
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
-
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
-
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
-
Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection
Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.
-
1,785 primary schools in HP have less than 10 students: Edu minister
There are 1,785 primary schools in Himachal Pradesh where the number of students is less than 10, said education minister Govind Singh Thakur in the written reply to a question asked by Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhwala. The number of these schools is more in Shimla district, he added. Shimla district has maximum 13 primary teachers, whose postings are in some other school, but they are providing services elsewhere.
