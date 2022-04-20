Bengaluru: Cybercrime victims get back Rs. 2.8 crore in a first
Bengaluru, called the IT hub of India, is living up to it's name by getting lost money back to cybercrime victims after police introduces new system called Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD). Bengaluru seems to be the first city to reportedly use the method in the country and has been able to get a refund of Rs. 2.8 crore back to its owners who were cheated online.
According to reports, the city police first took up the method in mid-2020. A report from last month said that, of the 32,286 cybercrime cases registered by Karnataka police since 2019, only 7,835 cases or 24% have been solved so far.
The Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system is used primarily to register crime wherein more focus is given to recording initial details quickly. Victims can call the number 112 to start the process of information recording. An operator from the police control room will swiftly take down details of the case and register a ‘cybercrime incident report’, called the CIR. The benefit in registering CIRs instead of FIRs is that the process is a lot shorter and less tedious.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told a leading daily that time is paramount in recording cybercrime and cyber-theft cases. Reports said the CAD method documents details like the mode of transaction, time, name of the bank from where the victim lost the money and the amount. After registering a CIR, the police will send an email to the victim's bank and have them block the transaction by freezing the recipient’s bank account, according to reports.
“All of this must happen like it is a race against time,” Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told media. He added that CIRs focus on giving immediate resolutions, whereas, in the case of an FIR, there are processes and documentation to be followed.
"We have created this system for a timely solution. However, sometimes for banks to release the money they have blocked, they require an FIR along with a court order. In such cases, we do file FIRs. Through FIR based money refunds, we have been able to retrieve more than Rs. 1.5 crore and refund it to victims. Payment gateways, however, generally transfer the funds immediately,” Pant told the leading daily news website.
The report said that police recovered another Rs. 1.3 crore without filing FIRs. Pant told media that about 30% of the CIR complainants have got their money back, and after Bengaluru's success, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu police are also reportedly working on similar systems.
-
MVA leaders’ phones tapped in 2019 labelling them as drug peddlers: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that Raut and other leaders in Maharashtra were falsely labelled as anti-social elements and their phones were tapped in late 2019 during the formation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance. The Sena chief spokesperson's phone along with that of Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse and Congress's Nana Patole were tapped, Raut claimed adding that the privacy of the political leaders in Maharashtra was breached.
-
CM Bommai: Will convene meeting to sort out forest-related issues in Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he would convene a meeting in the first week of May to discuss on legal recourse to tackle some forest- related issues in at least seven districts of the State. Underlining the need to give clarity on the forest and ecology-related issues, Bommai told reporters certain legal steps have to be initiated. He said some matters have to be taken up by the Central government.
-
40% Commission Row: Karnataka govt to review projects above ₹50cr
These decisions are a fallout of civil contractor Santosh Patil's death by suicide on April 11 in a Udupi hotel accusing the then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission on a public work that was carried out on Eshwarappa, an MLA from Shivamogga, who had maintained that he was not at all involved in the issue oral instruction at Hindalga village in Belagavi district last year.
-
Delhi: Omicron found in 97% samples taken from Covid victims from Jan to March
Ninety-seven percent of the samples taken from those who died of Covid in Delhi from January to March had the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to government data. Genome sequencing of 578 samples collected from the deceased showed 560 of them had the Omicron variant. The remaining 18 (three percent) had other variants of Covid-19, including Delta, which fuelled the ferocious second wave of infections in April and May last year, and sub lineages.
-
Covid situation in Maharashtra under control: Rajesh Tope after Centre’s advice
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday that the Covid-19 situation in the state is under control and there is no need to panic. "Yesterday, there were 137 cases in Maharashtra, including 85 in Mumbai. The state had earlier seen 60,000 cases a day. So, the present situation in the state is under control and there is no need to panic," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, as he addressed reporters.
