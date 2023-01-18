Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru: Four miscreants hit bakery owner with rods, probe on

Bengaluru: Four miscreants hit bakery owner with rods, probe on

Published on Jan 18, 2023 08:37 AM IST

A bakery owner was allegedly assaulted by four unidentified miscreants at Puttenahalli area of JP Nagar in Bengaluru on Monday, as per the police officials.

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

The 36-year-old bakery owner, identified as Manjunath Shetty, was attacked by a group of four people with rods.

"The victim said that the miscreants barged into the shop and tried to snatch cigarette packets from the shelves. When questioned, the accused got angry and allegedly pulled him out of the bakery and started hitting him with rods," police said.

The bakery owner received injuries on his head and is undergoing treatment.

A complaint has been registered at the Puttenahalli police station. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

