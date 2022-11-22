Bengaluru gets light showers on Tuesday due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal

Bengaluru witnessed light rainfall accompanied by cloudy skies and chilly winds on Tuesday morning as a result of low-pressure area formed over southwest Bay of Bengal. The Indian Meteorological Department here said rains are expected in the next 48 hours till the cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal weakens further.

“In the next 24 hours, there will be rains at isolated places in the state. Tomorrow I am expecting rainfall to increase in South Interior areas of Karnataka in 16 districts, starting from Ballari and Davangere to Chamarajanagar,” the IMD Bengaluru Director, Geeta Agnihotri told PTI.

According to the official, there will be distribution of scattered rains in other parts of the state in the next three days.

The IMD recorded 19.2 degree minimum and 27.2 degree maximum temperature on Tuesday at 8.30 am.

There was 0.2 mm rainfall during the period.