Bengaluru wakes up to chilly morning, temperature as low as hill stations

Bengaluru woke up to a surprisingly chilly Saturday with light rain and drizzles in some areas. The temperature hovered around 20 degrees Celsius, the lowest among all metro cities.

Temperature dips across Karnataka

According to the Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district saw an average minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius Thursday. 83 per cent of the geographical area in the state recorded minimum temperatures in the range of 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature in the range of 12 to 14 degrees Celsius was recorded in parts of Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Bidar, Vijayapura, Chikkaballapura, Bagalkote, Hassan, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Koppala, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts, it added.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district saw an average maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru today and tomorrow

The KSNDMC also said the average water level recorded in storm water drains of Bengaluru on Saturday is at 18.69 per cent and rainfall has been recorded in 68 wards of the city. Most of Bengaluru's wards had a temperature between 19.24 to 19.88 degrees, with a few having temperatures between 18.6 to 19.24 degrees. Light rain is expected in the west zone tomorrow with temperatures at around 20.3 degrees, it added.

Here are some Twitter reactions after residents woke up to a chilly morning.

“Piping hot tea/coffee is must in this windy, drizzly 19°C weather in #bengaluru,” one said.

Bengaluru, cold and drizzly as shown in this video:

"This is "refuse to get out from under the blanket" weather. “ #Bengaluru,” another netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru was also among the coldest metropolitan cities in the country on Saturday. Here is a table comparing temperatures across some cities in India:

City Temperature (in Celsius) Bengaluru 20 Delhi 28 Kolkata 31 Hyderabad 29 Chennai 29 Mumbai 34

The above data was taken from Weather.com.

In comparison, hill station Mahabaleshwar had a temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, and Lonavla had a temperature of 20 degrees, same as Karnataka capital Bengaluru.