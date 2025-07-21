Bengaluru gets new metro feeder bus from Kaggadasapura to SV Road Metro: Route, stops and timings

Amid mounting frustration over last-mile connectivity, residents of Kaggadasapura in Bengaluru finally have reason to celebrate. The service, which operates during the morning and evening hours, is a direct response to the persistent efforts of local residents. (Representational Image)

According to a report by The Hindu, BMTC launched a new feeder bus service connecting SV Road metro station on Old Madras Road to Kaggadasapura in the CV Raman Nagar Assembly constituency, filling a crucial gap in east Bengaluru’s public transport network.

The service, which operates during the morning and evening hours, is a direct response to the persistent efforts of local residents who have been campaigning for improved metro connectivity since October 2023.

Besides serving those living in Kaggadasapura and along Kaggadasapura Main Road, the feeder bus is expected to benefit hundreds of professionals working in Bagmane Tech Park and residents commuting via Thippasandra market road, the report added.

As per the publication, the inaugural run saw about 15 enthusiastic residents gather at Kaggadasapura to welcome the first bus. In a celebratory mood, they offered bouquets to the bus crew, performed a traditional pooja, and distributed sweets before boarding the bus bound for SV Road metro station.

While several residents in CV Raman Nagar and Kaggadasapura had expressed the need for a feeder bus to Baiyappanahalli metro station, it was Shachi Pathak, a resident of 4th Cross on Kaggadasapura Main Road, who compiled the community suggestions into a coordinated campaign, the report further added. Her efforts helped persuade BMTC to include the area in its feeder route, which now travels via DRDO.

Routes and stops

The bus route from Kaggadasapura to SV Road metro station includes stops at Lakshmi Hospital Junction, 13th Cross, 6th Cross, Abhayhasta Hospital, DARE, Byrasandra, KV-DRDO, CV Raman Nagar bus stop, DRDO quarters, and Bagmane Tech Park before reaching the SV Road station.

On the return journey, the route differs slightly, taking commuters through 100 Feet Road in Binnamangala, the KFC junction in Indiranagar, CMH Hospital, Thippasandra market road, BEML Gate, and then retracing the route through Bagmane Tech Park, DRDO quarters, KV-DRDO, CV Raman Nagar bus stop, Kaggadasapura Main Road, and ending at Lakshmi Hospital Junction.

