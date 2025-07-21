Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru gets new metro feeder bus from Kaggadasapura to SV Road Metro: Route, stops and timings

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 03:23 pm IST

Besides serving those living in Kaggadasapura and Kaggadasapura Main Road, the feeder bus is expected to benefit professionals working in Bagmane Tech Park.

Amid mounting frustration over last-mile connectivity, residents of Kaggadasapura in Bengaluru finally have reason to celebrate.

The service, which operates during the morning and evening hours, is a direct response to the persistent efforts of local residents. (Representational Image)
The service, which operates during the morning and evening hours, is a direct response to the persistent efforts of local residents. (Representational Image)

According to a report by The Hindu, BMTC launched a new feeder bus service connecting SV Road metro station on Old Madras Road to Kaggadasapura in the CV Raman Nagar Assembly constituency, filling a crucial gap in east Bengaluru’s public transport network.

The service, which operates during the morning and evening hours, is a direct response to the persistent efforts of local residents who have been campaigning for improved metro connectivity since October 2023.

Besides serving those living in Kaggadasapura and along Kaggadasapura Main Road, the feeder bus is expected to benefit hundreds of professionals working in Bagmane Tech Park and residents commuting via Thippasandra market road, the report added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru to get light rain, IMD warns of heavy downpour in Coastal Karnataka)

As per the publication, the inaugural run saw about 15 enthusiastic residents gather at Kaggadasapura to welcome the first bus. In a celebratory mood, they offered bouquets to the bus crew, performed a traditional pooja, and distributed sweets before boarding the bus bound for SV Road metro station.

While several residents in CV Raman Nagar and Kaggadasapura had expressed the need for a feeder bus to Baiyappanahalli metro station, it was Shachi Pathak, a resident of 4th Cross on Kaggadasapura Main Road, who compiled the community suggestions into a coordinated campaign, the report further added. Her efforts helped persuade BMTC to include the area in its feeder route, which now travels via DRDO.

Routes and stops

The bus route from Kaggadasapura to SV Road metro station includes stops at Lakshmi Hospital Junction, 13th Cross, 6th Cross, Abhayhasta Hospital, DARE, Byrasandra, KV-DRDO, CV Raman Nagar bus stop, DRDO quarters, and Bagmane Tech Park before reaching the SV Road station.

On the return journey, the route differs slightly, taking commuters through 100 Feet Road in Binnamangala, the KFC junction in Indiranagar, CMH Hospital, Thippasandra market road, BEML Gate, and then retracing the route through Bagmane Tech Park, DRDO quarters, KV-DRDO, CV Raman Nagar bus stop, Kaggadasapura Main Road, and ending at Lakshmi Hospital Junction.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s 23 lakh rental deposit sparks outrage: ‘Greediest landlords in the world’

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru gets new metro feeder bus from Kaggadasapura to SV Road Metro: Route, stops and timings
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On