‘Bengaluru has a big heart’: City mourns beloved stray dog with moving street art mural

Amid headlines about traffic chaos and language rifts, Bengaluru just reminded everyone it still has a big, beating heart. Around the carving are hand-written messages from Bengaluru residents who clearly haven’t forgotten their furry friend.(X/@nithinkumrr)

Tucked behind Clarence Public School in JP Nagar’s Dollars Colony is a quiet wall with an emotional story. Etched into it is the face of Pikachu, a stray dog that once roamed the neighbourhood, loved by locals and now immortalised in stone. Around the carving are hand-written messages from residents who clearly haven’t forgotten their furry friend.

The tribute was shared online by Nithin Kumar, a Bengalurean who wrote, “Walk behind Clarence Public School and you’ll spot something special.” And indeed, you will. The post has struck a chord, surfacing just as the city launches a one-of-a-kind initiative for street dogs.

(Also Read: ‘Every dog has its day’: Internet reacts to BBMP’s chicken rice plan for Bengaluru’s strays)

Check out the post here:

(Also Read: Double rainbow stuns Bengaluru sky, residents share stunning photos online)

Earlier this week, Bengaluru’s civic body, the BBMP, announced it would be feeding nearly 5,000 stray dogs daily with warm, cooked meals. Chicken rice, egg rice, and vegetables, tailored for nutrition, will now be served at over 100 designated spots across the city. The meals aim to provide at least 750 kcal per dog, complete with clean drinking water.

The BBMP’s plan, which has gone viral and sparked dozens of memes, is also rooted in public safety: the hope is that fewer hungry dogs means fewer bite incidents.

One user summed up Bengaluru’s journey with a cheeky post, “There was a time when shady folks cooked dog meat and served it to unsuspecting people in Bengaluru. Look how far we've come, now dogs get to eat meat and eggs! Every dog truly has its day.”

Another X user imagined a pampered canine life, "Bengaluru dog relaxing in a Jacuzzi after having tummy full of chicken rice and egg rice."