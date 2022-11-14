Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru has new art installation on sustainable online deliveries

Bengaluru has new art installation on sustainable online deliveries

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 12:39 PM IST

This art was set up by Bengaluru Moving, a private community that works for sustainable mobility in the city.

Bengaluru has new art installation on sustainable online deliveries.
Bengaluru has new art installation on sustainable online deliveries.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

An art installation of an electric vehicle was set up near the metro station in Bengaluru’s Church Street on Saturday. What's special about this three-wheeler art installation is that it is made out of upcycled material. This art was set up by Bengaluru Moving, a private community that works for sustainable mobility in the city.

According to the team, the idea behind this art installation is to "blend the art and science to engage the people of Bengaluru to think about the journey of their online delivery packages. Navdha Malhotra, a team member of the organization, said.". “A research by Stand earth highlights that India will have around 500 million online shoppers by 2030. We believe that the young Indians are conscious of their consumption habits and choices. Through this installation and other initiatives, we want to leverage this consumer appetite to convert brands and companies' net-zero and sustainability intentions into real action."

The art installation has been drawing the attention of people who hop around the busy Church Street area in Bengaluru. The three-wheel art installation is a work of Mumbai-based artists Radhika, Madhavi and Bengaluru-based artist Rahul. They created a solar-powered wheeler from scrap to visually demonstrate how electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries are cleaner and more sustainable as they significantly reduce tailpipe emissions, said Bengaluru Moving in an announcement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out