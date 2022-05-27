Bengaluru: Javed Ali's live concert on Saturday, here's how to get tickets
Popular singer Javed Ali will perform live in Bengaluru this Saturday at Phoenix Marketcity as part of the Alive India concert series. Javed Ali - who has recorded songs in several Indian languages - rose to popularity with his hit 'Jashn-e-Bahara' from the movie 'Jodha Akbar' and went on to deliver hit after hit - with 'Nagada Nagada' from 'Jab We Met', 'Guzarish' from 'Ghajni', 'Kun Faya Kun' from 'Rockstar', 'Ishaqzaade', and his latest 'Srivalli' from 'Pushpa'.
Ali is also known for songs in regional languages like Bengali, Malayalam, Odiya, Kannada Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi. He won an IIFA award for 'Jashn-e-Bahara' and appeared as a judge on multiple reality television shows, such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017, Indian Idol Season 10, Superstar Singer and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2020.
Ali's show in Bengaluru will be followed by another live performance in Chennai on Sunday, May 29. This is the eighth edition of the Alive India concert series, which has seen several renowned artists like KK, Usha Uthup, Hariharan, Sukhwinder Singh and more.
Music buffs can book their tickets for the show, which is being promoted as more than just a concert - with food, music and loads of fun - on BookMyShow for Rs. 999 onwards.
-
Rajya Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut declares assets worth ₹21.14 crore
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wife, Varsha, owns 729.30 grams of gold and ornaments valued at ₹39,59,500 and 1820 grams of silver worth ₹1,30,000. He owns one vehicle purchased in 2004 and two revolvers. Raut owns three parcels of agricultural land in Alibaug. Raut also owns three non-agricultural plots in Raigad currently priced at ₹2.20 crore. Raut also owns three residential properties in Dadar, Bhandup, and Aarey Milk Colony. His wife owns one in Dadar.
-
Azam Khan gets SC relief on Jauhar University, response sought from UP govt
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed by Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan challenging the bail condition imposed by the Allahabad high court related to Jauhar University. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared before the Supreme for Khan, who took oath as an SP MLA on Monday, days after being released from jail on bail.
-
Rajasthan sports minister says ‘free me’, CM Gehlot dubs it as ‘work pressure’
Hours after Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna asked to free him from his ministerial post, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the minister has huge work pressure and the statement could have been made under stress. Chandna's cabinet colleague, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, offered a similarly placatory tone and said he will talk to him. “I believe the CM will talk about the matter. It is the party's responsibility to take Ashok Chandna's tweet seriously.”
-
Hemant Soren questions ED’s ‘silence’ over Jharkhand raids
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has questioned the lack of 'official briefings' by the Enforcement Directorate on the ongoing raids in the state in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam, alleging that it seems the federal agency was more interested in itself donning the hat of a journalist and a news channel.
-
Death toll in Bihar hooch tragedy climbs to 24
The death toll in the Bihar hooch tragedy climbed to 24 after five persons admitted at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH), Gaya and a Sherghati hospital died on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. Officials, however, confirmed 15 deaths, 11 in Aurangabad and four in Gaya district. The tragedy started on Sunday when three persons died of spurious hooch in Aurangabad.
