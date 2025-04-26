Bengaluru job post asking for Tamil/Telugu/English, not Kannada, triggers backlash among locals

A job posting by a housing finance company in Bengaluru's Jayanagar has sparked backlash among Kannadigas after it advertised walk-in interviews for contact centre executives, prioritizing proficiency in English, Tamil, and Telugu, while making no mention of Kannada, the official and regional language of Karnataka. The omission of Kannada in a job based in the state's capital city has led to strong reactions on social media.(X/@TITTUCOOL)

The advertisement sought candidates with good communication skills, and mentioned that preference would be given to those with experience in mortgage or banking sectors, along with fluency in English, Tamil, and Telugu.

However, the omission of Kannada in a job based in the state's capital city has led to strong reactions on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter).

How did X users react?

Many users expressed anger, pointing out that Kannada should be prioritized in jobs based in Karnataka. Some argued that if Kannadigas wish to reclaim their linguistic and cultural space, the state should make Kannada-medium education compulsory up to the 10th standard.

Others called for strict action, citing Karnataka's language rules that mandate the use of Kannada in official and public communications.

One user commented, "This happens when migrants are taken for granted. Tamil and Telugu-speaking populations are moving in large numbers to Bengaluru," suggesting that the demographic shift is influencing local hiring trends.

However, some users offered a different perspective, noting that many companies operate centralized call centres that serve customers from multiple states. "It may be a centralized call centre that caters to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Many companies in Delhi hire staff for various regional languages," one user pointed out.

Another user added, "They probably already have Kannada-speaking staff. This vacancy might be specifically for other language speakers, maybe just for a few positions."

Still, a section of netizens insisted that omitting Kannada in a public job advertisement in Bengaluru was insensitive and against Karnataka's interests.

