Bengaluru: KPTCL works to cause power cuts in August; Check affected divisions
- The KPTCL, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, will undertake maintenance works that could cause power cuts in Bengaluru throughout August. Check divisions here.
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Bengaluru city's electricity manager, has updated upcoming works to be undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), a government-run electric power transmission company for August.
These works could be undertaken between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the month. According to the data uploaded on the BESCOM website, works are scheduled for nearly all days of the month, from August 1 to August 28. There are several works planned in the Whitefield division which would go on from 57 hours to three days to even seven days, for some of which alternate power arrangements will be made by BESCOM authorities, while load will be affected for some.
Authorities have granted consent to the corporation to undertake many of these projects in Bengaluru in August. Projects will include preventive, quarterly, half-yearly and annual maintenance works, among others and will be undertaken in the following BESCOM divisions.
BESCOM Divisions to be affected -
Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Maddur, HSR, several parts of Chandapura, many areas in Magadi, Nelamangala, Kengeri, Hosakote, Nandagudi, Devanhalli, Avalahalli, Chintamani, Chikkaballapura, KGF, Kolar, Division W5, W3 And W4 of the Vidhana Soudha, RR Nagar Division W2, several divisions and sub-divisions in Jayanagar, Rajajinagar, HSR Layout, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Whitefield Division, Shivajinagar Division, Hebbal Division, Additional Central Division, Yelahanka New Town, Malleshwaram, Jalahalli, Hebbal Additional Central Sub-divisions, NRS Division, etc.
West Bengal: 10 pilgrims die after getting electrocuted by generator on vehicle
At least 10 pilgrims were killed, while 14 others were injured in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal after a pickup van they were travelling in got electrocuted, the police said on Monday. The pilgrims were heading from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar to Jalpeshwar temple in the adjacent district of Jalpaiguri. The incident took place around 12:45 am near Changrabandha in Cooch Behar.
T Mohandas Pai, founder of Kannada daily 'Udayavani', passes away at 89
A popular Kannada daily, who founded 'Udayavani', T Mohandas M Pai, passed away at 89 years old on Sunday at a hospital in Udupi after ailing from a chronic illness, news agency PTI reported. Pai has left behind the legacy built by his father Dr T M A Pai, the founder of Manipal Group of Institutions.
Sanjay Raut taken to court as ED seeks his custody in land scam case
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Monday where the Enforcement Directorate will seek his custody. Raut spent the night in the ED's south Mumbai office in Ballard Estate after his arrest in a money laundering case related a slum redevelopment land scam.
Lucknow, Kanpur commissioners transferred in reshuffle of 7 IPS officers in UP
The commissioners of police of Lucknow and Kanpur were transferred in a reshuffle of seven senior Indian Police Service officers by the Uttar Pradesh state government late on Sunday night, according to a government order. Lucknow CP DK Thakur and Kanpur CP Vijay Singh Meena have been transferred to the state police headquarters. Additional director general, intelligence, has replaced Thakur as new CP of Lucknow. Thakur was posted as CP Lucknow on November 18, 2020.
Gurugram traffic alert: Disruption on route towards Delhi due to accident
The Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday took to Twitter to inform commuters about traffic congestion on National Highway 48 (NH-48) due to an accident. This is the second time in two days that traffic congestion was reported in the area. Disruption in traffic movement was first reported on July 30 near Manesar chowk towards Jaipur due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall.
