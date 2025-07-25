Bengaluru launches adaptive traffic control at signals in a bid to ease congestion

In an initiative to embrace real-time traffic management, Bengaluru has rolled out an update to the Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), a move authorities say marks a substantial leap toward smarter urban mobility. The smart traffic signals in Bengaluru have drawn criticism from several over their efficiency and timing.(X)

Announcing the development on social media site X, the city’s traffic police stated, “Bengaluru takes a significant step towards smarter mobility. The Bengaluru Adaptive Traffic Control System (BATCS) uses real-time data to streamline signal timings, reduce delays, and improve commuter experience. An efficient city starts with intelligent mobility.”

Traffic cops shared a video of the same, which detailed the new update, saying, “New update at ATSC signals”, “Now showing count down before green signal, even in vehicle actuated or manual mode.”

“Helps drivers prepare and move smoothly”, “Smarter signals, smoother Bengaluru,” it added.

This initiative follows closely on the heels of IAS officer Karthik Reddy stepping in as Bengaluru’s traffic police chief, bringing renewed attention to traffic management strategies across the city.

Social media has also been abuzz with citizen concerns about “unscientific” traffic signal timings. A viral post recently expressed frustration over misaligned traffic lights and prolonged waiting periods at intersections. BJP leader and former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao publicly criticized the new AI-powered technology at traffic signals, labelling them as “counter productive.”

On X, he argued that the system is causing “longer waits and making commutes worse.” Rao also noted that manual overrides — a sign of persistent problems — have become increasingly common.

Bengaluru’s infamous traffic congestion remains a pressing issue, especially after the recent ban on bike taxis, which shed a spotlight on mobility and commute crisis in the city. With incomplete infrastructure projects adding to bottlenecks at well-known choke points, city officials are actively seeking methods to ease the vehicular gridlock.