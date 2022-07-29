Bengaluru man, allegedly harassed over loan, suspected to have died by suicide
- The man had reportedly taken loans from over 40 instant loan mobile applications.
A 55-year-old bank employee in Bengaluru is suspected to have died by suicide on Monday morning, reported The Indian Express. The man had reportedly taken loans from over 40 instant loan mobile applications and the representatives of these banks had been allegedly harassing him to repay the loans.
According to the report, Nanda Kumar who lived in Nagadevanahalli of Bengaluru was an employee of a co-operative bank and had borrowed money from multiple instant loan givers. He even left a note in which he named the 40 applications whose representatives allegedly harassed him by threatening him of uploading his morphed pictures on the internet if the amount was not paid back, said the report. The police are yet to confirm the total amount he had borrowed.
A police official also told the daily that the man has been facing problems in his married life and could not repay the loans.
A report in Deccan Herald said that the man had allegedly jumped before a moving passenger train that was coming from Mysore near Nayandahalli of Bengaluru. Nanda also named a woman, mother of his daughter’s friend, in the note for allegedly harassing him to repay the loan with an obnoxious amount of interest.
The cops have reportedly filed a case of an abetment of suicide under section 306 of Indian Penal Code(IPC) against all the mentioned apps and a woman of whom Nanda Kumar mentioned in the death note.
-
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
-
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
-
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
-
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
-
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics