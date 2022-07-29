Bengaluru man, allegedly harassed over loan, suspected to have died by suicide

A 55-year-old bank employee in Bengaluru is suspected to have died by suicide on Monday morning, reported The Indian Express. The man had reportedly taken loans from over 40 instant loan mobile applications and the representatives of these banks had been allegedly harassing him to repay the loans.

According to the report, Nanda Kumar who lived in Nagadevanahalli of Bengaluru was an employee of a co-operative bank and had borrowed money from multiple instant loan givers. He even left a note in which he named the 40 applications whose representatives allegedly harassed him by threatening him of uploading his morphed pictures on the internet if the amount was not paid back, said the report. The police are yet to confirm the total amount he had borrowed.

A police official also told the daily that the man has been facing problems in his married life and could not repay the loans.

A report in Deccan Herald said that the man had allegedly jumped before a moving passenger train that was coming from Mysore near Nayandahalli of Bengaluru. Nanda also named a woman, mother of his daughter’s friend, in the note for allegedly harassing him to repay the loan with an obnoxious amount of interest.

The cops have reportedly filed a case of an abetment of suicide under section 306 of Indian Penal Code(IPC) against all the mentioned apps and a woman of whom Nanda Kumar mentioned in the death note.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk