In a serious claim made by a Reddit user, it is alleged that a fake drug bust was planted against a person on the road in Bengaluru, with the support of police. The user also alleged that police demanded a bribe of about ₹45,000. Bengaluru man alleges fake drug bust for extortion, claims police took bribe.

In a Reddit post, A user said that one of his cousins who was going out in a car bearing a Kerala registration number plate, was stopped by miscreants who planted drugs in his car to blackmail him. The user wrote, “Today at 12am (he was sent out at 10pm having to cover long distances) my cousin was out for some work. He was travelling in his KL registered bike and was surrounded by some rowdies. They planted drugs in his car and started taking a video of him threatening to take him to the police if he didn't pay them 60k. He managed to escape from there but had to ditch his phone and backpack.”

He further alleged that the police demanded a bribe when his cousin reached out them for help. "To take back his belongings and not file a case the police took a 45k bribe and let him off. Writing here to find out if anything can be done,” he added.

The incident is said to have occurred near Bannerghatta area. “Cousin is still hesitant to speak about it. But he was sent out by his boss at 10pm. Still not entirely sure when it happened but it's safe to assume it happened around 12am. He's a service consultant and he delivers customers cars. He was tasked to drop two cars. The incident happened in Bannerghatta,” wrote the user further.

Meanwhile the other users expressed concern about such unsafe and corrupt incidents in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru police are yet to verify and respond on the issue.

Note : Hindustan Times did not independently verify the viral Reddit post

