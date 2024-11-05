Bengaluru man orders burger while stuck in traffic; delivery arrives at his car. See photos

In yet another quintessential peak Bengaluru moment, a local man found himself stuck in traffic for nearly two hours and decided to order a burger while waiting. To his surprise, the food was delivered in just 10 minutes, even as the traffic remained at a standstill. Photos of the incident were shared on X (formerly Twitter).(X/Arpit Arora)

Photos of the incident were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Arpit Arora. One of the images captures the man’s car trapped in heavy traffic while the Swiggy delivery person delivers the order. The man can be seen getting out of his vehicle to retrieve his food amidst the gridlock.

Check out the post here:

Recently, Bengaluru was recognized as India’s most congested city by the latest Traffic Quality Index (TQI).

The Traffic Quality Index (TQI), offers a detailed assessment of traffic conditions, with Bengaluru scoring worryingly high in the "extreme congestion" category, where scores range between 800 and 1,000.

As per the report, Mumbai follows Bengaluru as the second most congested city, with a score of 787, while Delhi and Hyderabad rank behind with scores of 747 and 718, respectively.

These findings were presented at the Mobility Symposium, hosted by Move In Sync, a provider of employee commute solutions, the report added.

In 2022, TomTom ranked Bengaluru as the second most congested city in the world and it now slipped to sixth position. However, Bengaluru remains India’s most congested city in terms of vehicular traffic.

According to TomTom, the average time to cover 10 kilometers in Bengaluru in 2023 was roughly 28 minutes and 10 seconds. However, in 2022, the average time to cover the same distance was reported as 29 minutes and 9 seconds, which made Bengaluru the second slowest city in the globe. The average speed in Bengaluru stood at 18kmph, slower than any Indian city.

