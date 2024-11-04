Bengaluru-like traffic in Coorg? Long weekend leads to massive vehicular congestion at Karnataka's popular tourist spot

Karnataka’s popular tourist destination, Coorg, faced massive traffic jams on Sunday after the high inflow of tourists during the long weekend. Vehicles got stuck on the highway for hours, and many people took to X to express their frustration. As many people flock from Bengaluru and Chennai to the hill station, especially during the long weekend, the department feared a threat to ecology.(X/Screengrab)

Here is the video

An X user named Prathik shared a video of a massive jam on the national highway leading to Coorg. He wrote, “Forget Bengaluru Traffic! Look at the traffic from Coorg to Mysuru—literally Bumper-to-Bumper Traffic! I am talking about NH, Village Limits.”

Prathik also said that an Inner Line Permit (ILP) must be introduced in Coorg to control the massive flow of tourists. “Tourist inflow to Coorg this weekend was huge compared to this year. Bring ILP in Coorg to curb excessive tourism,” he added.

The users also demanded the government develop better infrastructure at tourist destinations to handle such a high inflow of traffic. One user said, “In our country, we can't even enjoy weekends or long weekends, which are somewhat getaways from the mental workload. We want to either increase tariffs based on demand or implement restrictions. But no way are we going to develop infrastructure. Developing infrastructure for 1.5cr seems like a curse.”

Another user said, “Meet the demand rather than restrict it. Improve infra. Expand the highway and make more rooms available. Tourism is a big business. Nurture it and make people rich in that zone. By the way, ILP is not a tourist restriction. Every tourist gets it. ILP's purpose is different.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka tourism département earlier planned to restrict tourism in the western ghats by controlling the number of visitors. As many people flock from Bengaluru and Chennai to the hill station, especially during the long weekend, the department feared a threat to ecology. However, the plan is yet to be implemented.