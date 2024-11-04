Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru-like traffic in Coorg? Long weekend leads to massive vehicular congestion at Karnataka's popular tourist spot

ByHT News Desk
Nov 04, 2024 09:22 AM IST

The Karnataka tourism département earlier planned to restrict tourism in Coorg by controlling the number of visitors but it did not materialize.

Karnataka’s popular tourist destination, Coorg, faced massive traffic jams on Sunday after the high inflow of tourists during the long weekend. Vehicles got stuck on the highway for hours, and many people took to X to express their frustration.

As many people flock from Bengaluru and Chennai to the hill station, especially during the long weekend, the department feared a threat to ecology.(X/Screengrab)
As many people flock from Bengaluru and Chennai to the hill station, especially during the long weekend, the department feared a threat to ecology.(X/Screengrab)

Also Read - Two Bengaluru people fell prey to Narayana Murthy and Mukesh Ambani deep fake videos, loses close to 90L: Report

Here is the video

An X user named Prathik shared a video of a massive jam on the national highway leading to Coorg. He wrote, “Forget Bengaluru Traffic! Look at the traffic from Coorg to Mysuru—literally Bumper-to-Bumper Traffic! I am talking about NH, Village Limits.”

Prathik also said that an Inner Line Permit (ILP) must be introduced in Coorg to control the massive flow of tourists. “Tourist inflow to Coorg this weekend was huge compared to this year. Bring ILP in Coorg to curb excessive tourism,” he added.

Also Read - Bengaluru techie runs 5 km to create GPS diya art for Diwali. Internet sees toilet instead

The users also demanded the government develop better infrastructure at tourist destinations to handle such a high inflow of traffic. One user said, “In our country, we can't even enjoy weekends or long weekends, which are somewhat getaways from the mental workload. We want to either increase tariffs based on demand or implement restrictions. But no way are we going to develop infrastructure. Developing infrastructure for 1.5cr seems like a curse.”

Another user said, “Meet the demand rather than restrict it. Improve infra. Expand the highway and make more rooms available. Tourism is a big business. Nurture it and make people rich in that zone. By the way, ILP is not a tourist restriction. Every tourist gets it. ILP's purpose is different.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka tourism département earlier planned to restrict tourism in the western ghats by controlling the number of visitors. As many people flock from Bengaluru and Chennai to the hill station, especially during the long weekend, the department feared a threat to ecology. However, the plan is yet to be implemented.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //