Bengaluru: Man throws sulphuric acid on colleague after fight, arrested
- A 30-year-old man from West Bengal has been arrested by Halasuru Gate police in Bengaluru for allegedly hurling dilute sulphuric acid at a colleague after a drunken fight on Monday.
Bengaluru Police has arrested a 30-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly throwing acid at his colleague after a fight. The accused has been identified as Janata Adak, who worked at a jewellery shop in the Cubbonpete area along with the victim, Mantu Santra, 32, also from West Bengal.
The victim reportedly sustained 30 per cent burn injuries on his face, neck and chest. Adak reportedly used dilute sulphuric acid which was kept at the store for daily work. Sulphuric acid is used in jewellery as a pickling solution. The two colleagues reportedly got into a fight when they went out for drinking after their work with two other friends.
Reports said even though the fight was about a petty issue, it quickly escalated and led Adak to hurl the acid at Santra. Adak allegedly fled the spot soon after the incident, while Santra is being treated for his injuries at Bengaluru's Victoria hospital.
Adak was arrested by Halasuru Gate police, who registered a complaint in the matter and are further probing the case for more details.
Incidentally, another acid attack had occurred in Bengaluru in April when a garment factory worker had attacked a 23-year-old woman who worked at a private finance firm with an entire litre of acid after she refused to marry him. The victim, in that case, is still recovering at a private hospital while suffering from complications post her surgeries.
