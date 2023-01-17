Bengaluru may see foggy and cold weather this week: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said Karnataka capital Bengaluru will continue to see foggy, misty and cold weather for the rest of the week.

The ‘Garden City’ is expected to have mainly clear skies with shallow to moderate fog and/or mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are very likely to be around 30 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD predicted that mercury will go up to 16 degrees Celsius minimum in Bengaluru by the end of the week, however that fog and mist are unlikely to let up and give the city a break.

IMD also shared a seven-day forecast, which said Bengaluru's minimum temperatures will go to 16 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.(IMD)

Minimum temperature is likely to be below normal by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius at isolated places over interior Karnataka on Tuesday, while it is expected to alleviate to 4 - 5 degrees below normal in isolated pockets over the same region on Wednesday.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the entire state today and tomorrow, the met department added. In Karnataka, Bagalkote recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Bengaluru and other parts of the state have been recording lower temperatures of late, with the Chamarajanagara district recording an average minimum temperature of just 9.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Centre's (KSNDMC) daily report.

Around 82 percent geographical area in the state saw a minimum temperature in the range of 10 to 16 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperature in parts of Chamarajanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Tumakuru and Mandya districts being in the range of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, Gadag district saw an average maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.