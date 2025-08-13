Bengaluru Metro hits record ridership after Yellow Line launch, crosses 1 million in a day

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro achieved its highest-ever single-day ridership on Monday, just a day after the long-awaited Yellow Line was opened to the public. The Yellow Line, a 19.143-km elevated corridor connects RV Road in Jayanagar to Bommasandra via Electronic City.(X/@WF_Watcher)

According to data released by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a total of 10,48,031 passengers used the metro across all three operational lines.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s ‘swanky and stylish’ new Yellow Line metro station wows commuters. See pics)

Breaking down the numbers:

The Purple Line (Line 1) carried 4,51,816 commuters

The Green Line (Line 2) saw 2,91,677 boardings

The newly launched Yellow Line (Line 3) recorded 52,215 passengers on its first day of commercial service

Additionally, 2,52,323 commuters used interchange stations

The previous highest ridership, 9,66,732 passengers, was recorded on June 4, during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory celebrations. At that time, only the Purple and Green lines (covering 76.95 km) were operational. “With the Yellow Line now in service, extending the network to 96 km, this marks the highest number of passengers to have ever travelled by metro in a single day,” said a senior BMRCL official according to The Hindu.

According to the publication, officials attributed Monday’s spike in footfall to the opening of the Yellow Line, which had been delayed for over four years. The 19.15-kilometre corridor, part of Phase 2 of the metro project and built at a cost of ₹7,160 crore, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The line connects RV Road to Bommasandra, with 16 stations passing through important commercial and IT zones.

BMRCL expects the Yellow Line to benefit more than eight lakh commuters in South Bengaluru daily and ease road congestion in the city’s southern belt. With the operational metro network now spanning 96 km, BMRCL estimates overall metro ridership will soon touch 12.5 lakh passengers per day, the report further added.

(Also Read: 19 km in 32 minutes? Bengaluru's Yellow Line wins praise on day 1, but frequency a concern)