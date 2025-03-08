Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line to be partially disrupted on Sunday. Details

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a temporary suspension of Metro services on a section of the Purple Line to facilitate track maintenance work. On Sunday, March 9, train operations between Magadi Road and MG Road stations will be halted for three hours, from 7 AM to 10 AM. Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line will be partially disrupted on Sunday due to maintenance works. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

Also Read - Kannada actress Ranya Rao confesses to gold smuggling as DRI uncovers ₹17.29 crore haul: Report

As a result, Metro stations including Cubbon Park, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Vidhana Soudha, Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Central College, Majestic (Purple Line), and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station will remain closed during this period.

In an official statement, BMRCL also mentioned that QR ticket purchases will be disabled throughout the maintenance window. Passengers are advised to avoid buying QR tickets or tokens for travel between the Purple and Green Lines during this time, as no Purple Line trains will be available at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, until 10 AM.

Also Read - Was Ranya Rao attacked in custody? Women’s panel responds to viral pic

However, train services on the remaining sections of the Purple Line—Challaghatta to Magadi Road and MG Road to Whitefield (Kadugodi)—will operate as per their regular schedule, starting at 7 AM. Similarly, Metro trains on the Green Line will commence service as usual at 7 AM from both Silk Institute and Madavara Metro stations.

Commuters are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.