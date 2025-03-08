Menu Explore
Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line to be partially disrupted on Sunday. Details

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2025 12:57 PM IST

On Sunday, March 9, train operations between Magadi Road and MG Road stations will be halted for three hours, from 7 AM to 10 AM.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a temporary suspension of Metro services on a section of the Purple Line to facilitate track maintenance work. On Sunday, March 9, train operations between Magadi Road and MG Road stations will be halted for three hours, from 7 AM to 10 AM.

Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line will be partially disrupted on Sunday due to maintenance works. (X/@bykarthikreddy)
Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line will be partially disrupted on Sunday due to maintenance works. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

As a result, Metro stations including Cubbon Park, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Vidhana Soudha, Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Central College, Majestic (Purple Line), and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station will remain closed during this period.

In an official statement, BMRCL also mentioned that QR ticket purchases will be disabled throughout the maintenance window. Passengers are advised to avoid buying QR tickets or tokens for travel between the Purple and Green Lines during this time, as no Purple Line trains will be available at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, until 10 AM.

However, train services on the remaining sections of the Purple Line—Challaghatta to Magadi Road and MG Road to Whitefield (Kadugodi)—will operate as per their regular schedule, starting at 7 AM. Similarly, Metro trains on the Green Line will commence service as usual at 7 AM from both Silk Institute and Madavara Metro stations.

Commuters are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
