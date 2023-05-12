Bengaluru NRI gets a BMTC bus registration number to his Tesla. Here is why

A Bengaluru NRI named Dhanapal Manchenahalli in the United States got a unique registration number to his brand-new Tesla car. He got a plate number which is similar to the BMTC bus registration number that he went to school in, around three decades ago. He also said that it is also his token of respect to the retired BMTC driver, Chengappa, who drove the bus between Bengaluru’s Vidyaranyapura and Yashwantpura. Dhanapal Manchenahalli with his Tesla

Dhanapal said that he travelled in a BMTC bus with registration number KA01F232 to the school in 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1995. In a video, he said, “Not just me but many students had travelled in the F232 bus back then and I still have a lot of memories associated with it. The driver Chengappa is now retired and as a mark of respect to him, I got the same number for my Tesla. People like you who worked hard for decades inspire us and we will tell the stories to the future generations.”

Dhanpal also said that his love for BMTC buses also made him take this decision which is being appreciated by many people in Bengaluru.

Adarsh Hegde, a user who shared this incident on Twitter wrote, “Mr Chengappa thanked his dear bus driver Shri Dhanapal for his service in a video. They are still in touch with each other. Isn’t this a beautiful story? Human relations are what ultimately matters in this human world.”