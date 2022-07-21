Bengaluru police arrest 4 who used Google ads for fake courier service

Bengaluru police have arrested a gang of four for running a fake courier service company in the city and cheating people of money by asking for advance payments. The miscreants were using Google advertisements to pose as booking agents of reputable courier service firms.

Hindustan Times could not ascertain the identities of the arrested individuals.

Anoop A Shetty, the deputy commissioner (North East) also tweeted a warning to citizens: "North east cybercrime police arrested 4 accused persons for running a courier service scam in Bangalore city. Accused were displaying Google ads with their phone numbers as booking contacts of popular courier companies and receiving advance payments."

"Do not blindly believe whatever is displayed on the top of the Google search. Paid advertisements appear at the top. Be careful while calling customer care number obtained from Google search. Visit official website of the company for customer care/booking contact numbers. Any courier booking taken without tracking ID might be fake," he wrote.

In a similar instance earlier this month, police in Whitefield busted a fake call centre and detained several persons from Gujarat who used internet and phone calls to dupe people, mainly from abroad.

Police seized items worth ₹2 crore, including 127 desktops, four laptops, 150 headphones, 10 internal hard disks, six iPhones, three luxury cars, two school vans, one tempo traveller and ₹18 lakh in cash.