Bengaluru police arrest 4 who used Google ads for fake courier service
Bengaluru police have arrested a gang of four for running a fake courier service company in the city and cheating people of money by asking for advance payments. The miscreants were using Google advertisements to pose as booking agents of reputable courier service firms.
Hindustan Times could not ascertain the identities of the arrested individuals.
Anoop A Shetty, the deputy commissioner (North East) also tweeted a warning to citizens: "North east cybercrime police arrested 4 accused persons for running a courier service scam in Bangalore city. Accused were displaying Google ads with their phone numbers as booking contacts of popular courier companies and receiving advance payments."
"Do not blindly believe whatever is displayed on the top of the Google search. Paid advertisements appear at the top. Be careful while calling customer care number obtained from Google search. Visit official website of the company for customer care/booking contact numbers. Any courier booking taken without tracking ID might be fake," he wrote.
In a similar instance earlier this month, police in Whitefield busted a fake call centre and detained several persons from Gujarat who used internet and phone calls to dupe people, mainly from abroad.
Police seized items worth ₹2 crore, including 127 desktops, four laptops, 150 headphones, 10 internal hard disks, six iPhones, three luxury cars, two school vans, one tempo traveller and ₹18 lakh in cash.
Philanthropist Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
Renowned philanthropist and administrator of the Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade, took oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Constitution as Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday. Heggade is among four nominated Rajya Sabha members along with ace music composer Ilayaraja, Olympic athlete PT Usha and screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad. Heggade was nominated to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month. Heggade belongs to the Digambara Jain.
Bengaluru rains: Ex top cop offers advice to motorists. Twitter responds
After heavy rain lashed Bengaluru Wednesday night, former police commissioner Bhaskar Rao advised two-wheeler drivers to be careful on slippery roads. Rao tweeted: "Beware Bengaluru motorists, especially 2 wheelers, the concrete roads in our city have Algae, maintenance matters, and despite your best tyres will skid , be careful(Sic)." He also asked experts to suggest ways to fix and maintain concrete roads in Bengaluru.
Moose Wala’s father visits Amritsar hospital to identify two gangsters
A day after two gangsters were killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in Amritsar's Hoshiar Nagar village, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, visited the Amritsar civil hospital to identify the accused. Gangsters Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, and Manpreet Singh, alias Manu Kusa, were killed after a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police personnel. Tight security is in place at the civil hospital.
In Chandigarh, it’s already the wettest July in over 20 years
After 20.1mm of rainfall in Chandigarh on Thursday morning, 413.2 mm of rain has already been recorded in Chandigarh in July this year, according to the India Meteorological Department. In two decades, 2005 comes close with 411.1 mm rain in the whole month and in 2010, 406.5 mm of rain was recorded in the city.
Bengaluru engineering student, 21, found dead in hostel room: Report
An engineering student, Shivani K, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room in Bengaluru's Kengeri area on Wednesday. Police are yet to ascertain the cause for the suicide, The Times of India said. The deceased was 21 years old and pursuing an undergraduate course in electrical and computer engineering at the JSS Academy of Technical Education. A native of Bidar, she was in the third semester.
