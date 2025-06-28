Bengaluru Police bust 'ganja gummies' gang, two arrested: Report

In a significant drug bust, Bengaluru police arrested two men and seized over 1.44 kg of ganja-laced gummies, with an estimated street value of ₹3 lakh, reported Deccan Herald. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Zahid (25) and Ismail Adnan (24), both originally from Chikkamagaluru but currently residing in the Hebbal area of the city. Bengaluru Police arrested two people for allegedly selling ganja gummies to college students.

Also Read - Centre approves suspension of three IPS officers over Bengaluru stampede incident: Report

According to report, the duo had stockpiled the drug-laced confectionery at a rented residence in Kanika Layout, Hebbal, and were allegedly planning to sell it in the Byatarayanapura area. However, acting on a tip-off from informants, police initially searched for the suspects in Byatarayanapura, but the men had already fled the spot. Further investigation led officers to the Hebbal residence, where the two were finally apprehended.

“These types of drug-laced gummies are still relatively uncommon in Bengaluru. We’re probing how the suspects sourced them,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

Also Read - After Tigress and cubs, five stray dogs die in Bengaluru due to suspected poisoning: Report

A case has been registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further inquiries are underway to trace the supply chain.

What are Ganja gummies?

Ganja gummies, also known as cannabis-infused gummies, are edible sweets laced with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of marijuana. They are consumed like regular candy but produce intoxicating effects similar to smoking or ingesting cannabis. These edibles are often favored by users seeking a discreet and longer-lasting high. Although such products are legal in certain countries under regulated frameworks, their sale and possession remain illegal in India under the NDPS Act. The growing trend of infusing narcotics into everyday snacks like candies or chocolates is a concerning development for law enforcement agencies.