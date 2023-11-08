close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru police file FIR against protesters for taking out silent Palestine support

Bengaluru police file FIR against protesters for taking out silent Palestine support

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Nov 08, 2023 04:01 PM IST

Protesters in Bengaluru who held a silent march in support of Palestine have been charged with unlawful assembly and public nuisance.

The Bengaluru Police have registered an FIR against a group of people for holding a silent protest here in support of Palestine, officials said on Wednesday.

The group did not have the permission to stage any such protest, according to police.
The group did not have the permission to stage any such protest, according to police.

ALSO READ | Israel-Hamas war: Thousands rally in global cities to support Palestinians

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A senior police officer said the group who carried placards and posters and held a silent walk on St Mark's Road in a display of solidarity with Palestinians on Sunday did not have the permission to stage any such protest.

Protests can be held only at Freedom Park in the city as per a High Court order, he said, adding that the silent march of the group also disrupted pedestrian movement.

ALSO READ | IUML in a fix over CPI(M) invite for rally in support of Palestine

“So, based on a complaint received, the FIR was filed against the protesters under sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 290 (public nuisance) and 291 (Committing a nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out