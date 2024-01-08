The Bengaluru police issued notices to Kannada actors Darshan, Dolly Dhananjaya, Abhishek Ambareesh and producer Rockline Venkatesh for allegedly partying at a pub in Bengaluru beyond closing hours. An FIR has also been lodged on Jetlag pub at Rajajinagar, where the actors reportedly partied the whole night. Bengaluru police issues notices to three Kannada actors for partying whole night(Twitter/dasadarshan)

Also Read - ‘Strategy is to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka’: EX-CM Bommai after key BJP meet

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to reports, the Kannada film team Kateera celebrated its success party at the pub. The party went on till morning even though the permissible timings are till 1 am for pubs in the city.

Bengaluru police said, “On January 3, the pub played music the whole night, and Kannada actors were part of the party. Subramanya Nagara police sent them the notices and asked them to appear for investigation. An FIR has been filed against the pub owner.” The police also reportedly asked the pub management to submit the CCTV footage of that night.

Last year, Kannada actor Darshan was in soup for comments on ‘luck goddess’ during another promotional event of Kranti. The comments of the actor angered many who called out his misogynistic views towards women. Darshan also made headlines when he was arrested over accusations of assaulting his wife about a decade ago.