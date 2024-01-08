close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru police issues notices to three Kannada actors for partying whole night

Bengaluru police issues notices to three Kannada actors for partying whole night

ByHT News Desk
Jan 08, 2024 04:11 PM IST

An FIR has also been lodged on Jetlag pub at Rajajinagar, where the actors reportedly partied the whole night.

The Bengaluru police issued notices to Kannada actors Darshan, Dolly Dhananjaya, Abhishek Ambareesh and producer Rockline Venkatesh for allegedly partying at a pub in Bengaluru beyond closing hours. An FIR has also been lodged on Jetlag pub at Rajajinagar, where the actors reportedly partied the whole night.

Bengaluru police issues notices to three Kannada actors for partying whole night(Twitter/dasadarshan)
Bengaluru police issues notices to three Kannada actors for partying whole night(Twitter/dasadarshan)

Also Read - ‘Strategy is to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka’: EX-CM Bommai after key BJP meet

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to reports, the Kannada film team Kateera celebrated its success party at the pub. The party went on till morning even though the permissible timings are till 1 am for pubs in the city.

Bengaluru police said, “On January 3, the pub played music the whole night, and Kannada actors were part of the party. Subramanya Nagara police sent them the notices and asked them to appear for investigation. An FIR has been filed against the pub owner.” The police also reportedly asked the pub management to submit the CCTV footage of that night.

Last year, Kannada actor Darshan was in soup for comments on ‘luck goddess’ during another promotional event of Kranti. The comments of the actor angered many who called out his misogynistic views towards women. Darshan also made headlines when he was arrested over accusations of assaulting his wife about a decade ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out