Bengaluru police recover 1200 lost smart watches, two held

Published on Jan 25, 2023 07:29 PM IST

The cops have also said that they recovered 1282 Titan smart watches, a goods vehicle and two bikes from the accused.

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

The Bengaluru Police arrested two people on Wednesday for allegedly being involved in the robbery of smart watches in various parts of the city. The cops have also said that they recovered 1282 Titan smart watches, a goods vehicle and two bikes from the accused.

Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru(west) tweeted, “Raja rajeshwari nagar police succeeded in locating and arresting 2 accused who fled with the vehicle containing 1282 Titan Smart Watches worth 57 lakhs. A good operation was carried out in seizing watches, goods vehicles & 2 two wheelers used in the crime.” All the smartwatches are said to be brand new and police even released the pictures of unsealed boxes.

Recently, Bengaluru police caught an interstate dacoity gang while robbing a house at the city's Thalaghattapura police limits and arrested seven accused. The cops also informed that the CCTV camera at the spot helped them to arrest one of the most wanted gangs in the state. Out of seven accused, two escaped from the spot but they were arrested later, informed police. All the accused were booked under the arms act as lethal weapons were found when police caught them red handed. Bengaluru police are investigating the matter.

