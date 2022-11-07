Bengaluru Police's appeal ahead of T20 World Cup finals

The T20 World Cup fever in Bengaluru - just like the rest of the country - is real and the city police has made an important appeal to cricket enthusiasts ahead of the final match scheduled for coming Sunday. As most cafés, bars and pubs in Bengaluru arrange special screenings of matches, cops urged people not to drink and drive.

A tweet by the official handle of the Bengaluru Police read, “The World Cup final is next Sunday. We repeat, it's next Sunday so DONOT drink & drive today. Or next Sunday. Or any day. Nope. (sic)” India reached the semifinals on Sunday after winning against the Netherlands and will face England in the semifinals. Fans are expecting India to reach the T20 finals and lift the World Cup.

Users on social media, however, asked the government to fix the potholes first for a safe drive on the roads. A user wrote, “Don't worry sir. Drunk or without drunk, nobody is safe while traveling in Bangalore. Ask the government to fix potholes before collecting fines because you "care" for our safety.”

Few users also complained that the vehicles are unnecessarily being stopped for regular checks even after the Bengaluru Police Commissioner asked cops not to stop vehicles unless they are flouting any rules. A user wrote, “can plz explain me wt the commissioner said to people. The things I noticed everywhere that traffic police clicking pics of almost every car r bike were they r parking without no parking sign board.. Is there any order for that...? (Sic)”

