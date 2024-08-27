The Bengaluru Police have sought shifting of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, and rowdy elements from Parappana Agrahara jail here to other prisons, city Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Tuesday. Bengaluru police seek shifting of actor Darshan to other prison after viral pics of murder accused

Also Read - Actor Darshan's viral pics: 7 Bengaluru central prison officials including jailers suspended

The city police's proposal comes in the wake of a photograph of Darshan hanging out with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, on the lawns of the jail emerging on social media on Sunday, sparking a row.

In the picture, the actor is seen in a relaxed mood, sitting on a chair and holding a cigarette and a coffee mug. Also, a purported video of Darshan speaking to a person over a video call from the prison too had surfaced on social media. Nine prison officials, including Chief Jail Superintendent, were suspended on Monday for allegedly giving special treatment to Darshan, who is currently in judicial custody, following an inquiry. S

peaking to reporters here, Dayananda said that three cases have been registered in connection with the incident at the prison. One of the cases will be investigated by an Assistant Commissioner of Police while two other cases by Inspectors. Talking about the cases, he said on matters concerning prisons, court's permission is required and police are in the process of getting it for a detailed investigation.

Also Read - Another Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off between Bengaluru and Chennai

The cases have been registered under the Prisons Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "On Saturday, when a team of the Central Crime Branch had gone to check all the barracks of the prison, based on information that certain rowdies were involved in illegal activities, we did not find any incriminating materials or evidence then. Now, we have got information that certain things could have been shifted elsewhere before we reached there. Investigation is on regarding this," he said.

Dayananda said that a lot of rowdy elements are lodged in Parappana Agrahara jail following their arrest under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA). "As there are chances that they (rowdies) may get involved in illegal activities, we have requested them to be shifted elsewhere. Along with rowdy elements, those involved in the Renukaswamy murder case, who are in question now, we have also asked them to be shifted to another place," he added.