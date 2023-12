Bengaluru: Power cuts till Dec 21; Check affected areas, timings, details

Bengaluru is expected to face scheduled power cuts this week, i.e., from Tuesday to Thursday, as power supply companies such as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several periodical maintenance and repair works. The Bescom schedules frequent power disruptions in the tech city. (HT PHOTO)

These works include jungle clearance, renovation, modernisation, DTC structure maintenance, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among many others.

Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10am and 5pm, however, some works may be completed earlier. Here is a day-by-day list of areas that could be affected by power outages.

December 19, Tuesday:

Vidhana Soudha, Ganesh Temple RMU, Miller Road, Jayamahal, MK Street, Cunningham Road, Kemp Road, Benson Town, Spencer Road, S.G. Road, R.M.Z. Millenia, B&LC Hospital, Chikkabazar Road, Geneva House, Thimmaiah Road, Tasker Town, PG Halli, Hains Road, Chandraiah, Muneshwara Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Hirekogaluru, Somanahalli, Belliganudu, Gollarahalli, Doddamallapura, Chikkakogallu, Geddalahatti, Mangenahalli, Bheemanare, Thanigere, Uppanayakanahalli, Maradi, Kakanuru, Santhebennur, Aralikatte, Dodderikatte, Kulenuru, Shivakulenuru, Kondadahalli, Chikkoda, Hirehalli Industrial Area, Hirehalli, B M Palya, Karekallu Palya, Basavapatna, Basaveshwara Badavane, SS Mutt, Chikkahalli, Sannappana Palya, Sangapura, Kolihalli, Nandihalli, Pemmanahalli, Bandihalli and Kolihalli.

December 20, Wednesday:

Angavikala Ashakirana Trust, SS Layout A Block, Basavanagudi, SS Mall, Glass House Area, Shamanur Road, Lakshmi Floor Mill, Siddaveerappa Badavane, Kuvempu Nagara, Mavina Topu, GH - Park, Global Mall, Sobha Indraprastha Apartment, Okalipuram, Bevinhalli, Nandihalli, Bahadurghatta and Kogunde.

December 21, Thursday:

Mouneshwara Badavane, Jayanagara, Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara, MB Keri, Chaluvadi Keri, Manjunath Nagar, Thimmaiah Road, Bhovi Colony, Mahaganapati Nagar, Pushpanjali Apartment, Shivanahalli Park, Adarsha Nagar, Adarsha Layout, Unix Colony, Indira Nagar, Manjunath Nagar, 3rd Stage 1st Block, Toyota Show Room, Esteem Classic Apartment, Lumos Apartment, Igoor, Lingadahalli and Oddinahalli.